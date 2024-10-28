RENDEZVOUS
Entrees
Chicken Parmigianino$22.00
Chicken Fiorentina$22.00
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Lamp Chop$36.00
Grilled Pork Chop$28.00
NY Strip Steak$38.00
Scampi Bucatini$36.00
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Linguini Alle Vongole$28.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
Penne All'Arrabiata$20.00
Ricotta Gnocchi Alla Norcina$24.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$24.00
Short Ribs Ravioli$26.00
Risoto of the Day
Prociutto Di Parma
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our bang bang sauce blend$14.00
Beef Carpaccio$15.00
Appetizers
Calamari Fritti
Deeply marinated chicken thighs in a blend of spices and herbs, grilled served in a yellow curry sauce$14.00
Museel
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our flavorful Thai chili sauce$16.00
Beef Carpaccio$15.00
Prociutto Di Parma
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our bang bang sauce blend$14.00
Cacio E Pepe Arancini$14.00
Shrim Scampi$17.00
Chicken Fontina Ball$15.00
Wings
Fried chicken wings with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ$13.00
Wings & Fries Combo
You have your choice of our amazing Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan or BBQ flavors.$18.00
Fries$7.00
Lunch
Wings
Fried chicken wings with your choice of Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ
Seasoning
Please select up to 1
Rendezvous Location and Hours
(202) 735-5355
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM