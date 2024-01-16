RENDEZVOUS
Entrees
- Pumpkin Red Curry (v)
Made with tender chucks or red pumpkin simmered in a rich and spicy curry sauce. This dish is a perfect blend of sweetness and heat, served with steamed rice$21.00
- Chicken Massaman Curry w/Chicken
Thai curry dish that blends tender pieces of chicken with a rich and fragrant massaman curry sauce . This slow cooked dish offers a symphony of flavors of warm spices for a harmonious balance transporting you to the vibrant streets of Thailand.$22.00
- Green Curry Salmon & Egg Plant
A fusion of salmon filletes and vibrant green curry sauce i a blead of creamy coconut milk, fragrant Thai basil and spice blend. Exotic salmon green curry blend is served with steamed rice$25.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice
Enjoy the blend of crisp carrots, peppers, onion and peas, mixed with tender rice all stir fried to perfection. A perfect choice for a light but fulfilling dish on any given day.$16.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice
Enjoy the delicate sweetness of our succulent shrimp mingled with savory notes of soy, garlic and seasme oil, for a blend of fresh vegetables and fluffy rice stir fry.$20.00
- Chicken Fried Rice
Classic fried rice made with tender pieces of chicken,egg, fresh vegetables and fluffy rice all stir fried together for a satisfying dish$22.00
- Tibs
Tender pieces of marinated beef, sauteed with onions, garlic, fresh ginger and a multitude of exotic spices. Served with your choice of rice or injera. Experience the rich cultural heritage ot Ethiopia with this traditional dish.$20.00
Appetizers
- Curry Chicken Skewers (4)
Deeply marinated chicken thighs in a blend of spices and herbs, grilled served in a yellow curry sauce$11.00
- Som Tam Thai (v)
Freshly made papaya salad blended with lime juice,fish sauce, pine nuts$8.00
- Veggie Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrots and rice noodles served with a Thai chili sauce$6.00
- Thai Chilli Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our flavorful Thai chili sauce$13.00
- Kikil
Slow cooked tender beef and potato simmered in a rich broth with aromatic spices and fragrant herbs served with warm bread. Experience the warmth and depth of Rendezvous Kikil, a true comfort food delight$20.00
- Wings$13.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our bang bang sauce blend$13.00