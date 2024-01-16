RENDEZVOUS
Appetizers
- Curry Chicken Skewers (4)
Deeply marinated chicken thighs in a blend of spices and herbs, grilled served in a yellow curry sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thai Chilli Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our flavorful Thai chili sauce$13.00
- Wings$13.00
- Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our bang bang sauce blend$13.00
- Chicken Tacos$4.00
- Steak Tacos$4.00
- Shrimp Tacos$5.00
- Fries$7.00
- Hot Honey Salmon Bites$13.00
- combo wings + Freis$18.00
- Lamb Chop/ broccolini$18.00
- Plantain$9.00
- Yuka$8.00
Rendezvous Location and Hours
(202) 735-5355
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM