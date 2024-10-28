RENDEZVOUS
Appetizers
Curry Chicken Skewers (4)
Deeply marinated chicken thighs in a blend of spices and herbs, grilled served in a yellow curry sauce$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Thai Chilli Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our flavorful Thai chili sauce$13.00
Wings$13.00
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp fried and tossed in our bang bang sauce blend$13.00
Chicken Tacos$4.00
Steak Tacos$4.00
Shrimp Tacos$5.00
Fries$7.99
Hot Honey Salmon Bites$13.00
combo wings + Fries$18.00
Lamb Chop/ broccolini$18.00
Plantain$9.00
Yuka$8.00
Filet Mignon Skewers$14.00
Crab Fried Rice$19.00
HOWARD
Rendezvous Location and Hours
(202) 735-5355
Open now • Closes at 2AM